27th Asian Table Tennis Championships Concludes in Astana

ASTANA – For the first time, Kazakhstan hosted the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships from Oct. 6 to 13, reported the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

The tournament brought together 210 athletes from 26 countries, competing in singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team events among men and women.

Kazakhstan’s men’s table tennis team achieved a historic result, securing a 3-1 victory over Iran in the match for 7th and 8th place. Kazakhstan had never risen so high in men’s team competitions before. At the same time, the team finished in the top eight for the third time in a row.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has been an avid table tennis enthusiast since his youth, attended the final matches of the singles and team events, underscoring his personal connection to the sport and his support for Kazakhstan’s athletes.