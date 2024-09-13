World Federation of Consuls, Nazarbayev University Sign Memorandum to Facilitate Partnership on Educational Initiatives

ASTANA — FICAC, a global network of Consular Associations, and Nazarbayev University (NU) signed a memorandum on Sept. 12. The memorandum symbolizes new beginnings and shared visions, aiming to connect cultures and aspirations.

The ceremony was attended by President of the World Federation of Consuls FICAC Nikolaos Margaropoulos, NU Acting President and Provost Ilesanmi Adesida, Chairman of Board of Society of Honorary Consuls in Kazakhstan Denis Van den Weghe and honorary consuls from around the world.

Welcoming the ceremony participants, Margaropoulos said that the World Federation of Consuls, established in 1982, has over 100 countries as members and is dedicated to promoting understanding, cooperation, and growth.

“We believe that by working together, we can create opportunities that none of us could achieve alone. This agreement is a promise to keep learning from each other and to share what we know. Education helps us see the world through different eyes, to appreciate the richness of our cultures and to contribute in meaningful ways to our global community,” he said.

Education was highlighted as a tool for positive change, fostering open minds, building bridges, and creating a better world.

Adesida, in his speech, said that NU is unique in teaching fully in English and is a comprehensive institution with seven schools covering various disciplines including engineering, social sciences, medicine, public policy, education, and business. The diverse fields of study offered by the university empower students to become leaders, thinkers, and pioneers in their respective disciplines.

Van den Weghe underlined the crucial role of higher education in shaping not only individuals but also the future of the local community in a rapidly interchanging world where the pace of technological advancement and societal shifts are unprecedented. He also highlighted the role of honorary consuls in fostering international relations and promoting cultural exchange.

“Your [honorary consuls’] support and advocacy for educational initiatives help build bridges between nations and enhance mutual understanding. By working together, we can create opportunities for students from different backgrounds to study, collaborate and grow. The partnerships and collaboration that you facilitate can lead to groundbreaking research, innovative projects, and a more connected and compassionate world,” he said.

Honorary consuls arrived in Astana to attend the Eurasian Congress of Consuls, held from Sept. 11 to 15. The event is organized by the World Federation of Consuls FICAC and the Society of Honorary Consuls with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Akimat (administration) of Astana and the Kazakh Invest national company.

FICAC (International Federation of Consular Corps and Associations), also known as the World Federation of Consuls, is a non-profit organization that was recognized by the United Nations in 1993.

The primary objective and mission of the FICAC are global collaboration and unity, with a focus on promoting peace, education, culture, international trade, economic growth, equality and inclusivity.