Unmissable Weekend Events in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — Prepare for an unforgettable weekend filled with thrilling events and captivating experiences in vibrant cities of Kazakhstan. From fascinating exhibitions to festivals and lively concerts, there’s something for everyone. The Astana Times has curated a top selection of events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

PRO.NRG FEST 2024, Tabigat & Science, on Sept. 21

PRO.NRG FEST 2024 “Tabigat & Science” offers a unique opportunity to gain a new perspective on the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature through modern science. At the festival, scientists will explain complex concepts to schoolchildren and their parents in simple language, while teachers will share how to make lessons bright, interesting and exciting for children. Children will have the chance to step into the shoes of real scientists in the festival’s interactive zones.

They will engage in engineering and scientific creativity in a gamified format, explore space with the help of artificial intelligence, and study history through memes, anime, films and cartoons. Expert lectures prepared for parents will provide insights on the development of children through games, the latest trends in education and how to direct their child’s focus according to their interests. The festival’s idea is to demonstrate the possibility of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature through the lens of modern science.

Venue: 55/18, Mangilik El Avenue. Entry is free.

TEDxAstana on Sept. 21-22

The theme of TEDxAstana 2024 is Ğaj[aiyp]. As the organizers explain, the separation of letters in the theme’s name emphasizes the “guilt” in the “magic” of creation, highlighting the enduring sense of one’s own imperfection and vulnerability.

“From the perspective of 2024, it feels timely to discuss our efforts to accept our vulnerability in a world filled with vulnerabilities. Over the past five years, vulnerabilities have been exposed one after another: within each of us, in our country and in the world. We still hope to ‘fix’ some of these while also creating a world where we can live, dream and create despite them. Accepting our vulnerability is incredibly challenging, but it is also a profoundly liberating experience. We believe that the perfection everyone strives for is made up of the traits we have learned to accept over time. As always, the TEDxAstana team will cover a wide range of topics and disciplines. We seek answers to the question: which vulnerabilities concern us the most, and how do we plan to live with them moving forward?” shared the TEDxAstana team.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Second Ascent” exhibition from Sept. 19 to Nov. 17

The exhibition “The Second Ascent” by renowned sculptor Unus Safardiar is being held at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The exhibition vividly captures the ongoing civilizational transformation marked by the dissolution of former structures and connections, followed by their metamorphosis and reassembly.

The project’s concept is expressed through static forms of unique installations and sculptures, further enhanced by large-scale video screens that integrate the primary visual and thematic motifs into a cohesive whole. The exhibition will showcase 15 of the master’s works. According to the artist, each sculpture symbolizes the history of humanity.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ilya Beshevli’s concert on Sept. 21

Composer and pianist Ilya Beshevli is a bright representative of modern classical music. His music seamlessly blends pop and classical elements with clear, accessible melodies, avoiding complex harmonies, textures, or dissonances. This simplicity allows his music to resonate deeply with listeners. Beshevli will perform his new and old compositions accompanied by a string quintet in the concert program.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“What Kazakhstan Consists of ” art project on Sept. 21

Monumental art is more than just part of the urban landscape in Kazakhstan, it reflects the country’s cultural and historical heritage. Through murals, graffiti, mosaics, stained glass windows and reliefs, artists depict important themes ranging from everyday life and traditions to heroes and legends. Although there are fewer such artworks today, there are more ideas than ever.

To showcase the beauty and expressiveness of monumental art, the Yandex Search team has turned to what is most relevant today — search queries. This has led to an art project in which artists in Almaty interpret popular search requests on the city’s walls.

Venue: Republic Square. Entry is free. For more detailed information, follow the link.

Tynda Music: Vivaldi. The Four Seasons concert on Sept. 22

Tynda.music presents an extraordinary evening dedicated to the music of the acclaimed British composer Max Richter, performed by Tynda.music. Max Richter is celebrated for his exquisite taste and remarkable intuition, creating works that captivate audiences with their profound simplicity. His minimalist compositions have graced countless films. For one magical evening, Tynda.music will unveil the secrets of this intellectual giant’s musical universe. The concert program will feature a stunning interpretation of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” reimagined through the lens of minimalism, along with other mesmerizing pieces.

Venue: The Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Jolbors Fest on Sept. 21-22

The Central Asian Festival of Creative Communications, Jolbors Festival, is the premier event for industry professionals. For 13 years, it has united the marketing and communications industry, bringing together top experts from Central Asia to elevate their skills and set new creativity standards. In 2024, the festival features an outstanding lineup of global advertising and marketing leaders from China, France, Holland, India, Russia and Central Asian countries.

Notable speakers include a top Meta manager from China, a TikTok representative from France and creative directors from major international agencies working with brands like Balenciaga, Ford, Google, Land Rover, Lego, Meta, Netflix, Nike, Nivea, P&G, Samsung, TikTok, and Yandex.

For more detailed information, follow this link.