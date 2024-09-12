Qatar to Implement Nine Investment Projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, ratified an agreement on Sept. 11 between Kazakhstan and Qatar on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority sectors, concluded in Doha on March 20. Nine investment projects will be implemented in Kazakhstan, reported the Mazhilis’ press service.

The projects include constructing three gas processing plants, the second phase of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline, the new KS-14 compressor station, and the KS-14-Kostanai gas pipeline. These projects are expected to boost Kazakhstan’s domestic commercial gas production by 18%.

Qatar will also support the building of a combined-cycle power plant in the Kyzylorda Region and a hydroelectric power station on the Yertis River.

The document aims to implement joint projects in telecommunications, finance, energy, petrochemicals, and other areas. According to Khabar News Agency, Qatari companies are expected to invest nearly $20 billion in new projects.