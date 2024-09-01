Kazakhstan’s Kokpar Team All Set for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s national kokpar team is fully prepared for the fifth World Nomad Games, announced team captain Kurmanbek Turganbek. The athletes began training for kokpar and kok boru at the Kazanat Hippodrome in Astana, Kazinform reported on Aug. 28.

“We arrived in Astana early so that the horses could adapt faster. Today we got acquainted with the field, its quality is top notch,” Turganbek said. “The most important thing is to perform decently at the fifth World Nomad Games and win without injuries.”

The kokpar and kok boru competitions are scheduled from Sept. 9 to 12 at the Kazanat Hippodrome. Each team will consist of 12 athletes participating in these traditional equestrian sports.