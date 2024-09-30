Kazakhstan’s Employed Youth Surge to 3.6 Million

ASTANA – The number of employed youth reached 3.6 million by the end of the second quarter of the year, marking a 1.8% increase from the same period last year, reported the Bureau of National Statistics on its Telegram channel on Sept. 26.

Some 46% have higher education or postgraduate degrees, while 48% possess technical vocational training. The largest number of employed youth work in wholesale and retail trade, including auto repair, totaling 643,000. The education sector employs 438,000, and 416,000 are in industry.

The youth unemployment rate stands at 3.2%, down from 3.6% during the same period last year. By the end of 2023, the majority of employed youth (50.4%) were in the age group of 29-34 years.