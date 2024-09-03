Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission Begins Preparation for Referendum on Nuclear Power Plant

ASTANA—The Central Election Commission (CEC) held a press conference on Sept. 3 to explain the procedures for the national referendum on constructing a nuclear power plant, scheduled for Oct. 6.

According to CEC Deputy Chairman Konstantin Petrov, preparations for the referendum will take 35 days. Voter lists are already being compiled, and an awareness campaign will follow shortly after. Ballots will be delivered to polling stations one day before the referendum, reported Kazinform.

“Local executive bodies shall provide citizens with information about their polling station through various services. It is recommended to create call centers and chat bots so that people can easily find their polling station. Traditionally, representatives from the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry will help us with this,” he said.

The referendum will take place on Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some polling sites may change the voting time under special circumstances. The vote results will be announced within the next seven days. A total of 10,327 voting stations will be open, 72 of which will be located outside Kazakhstan. As of July 1, 12,176,968 individuals are eligible to vote.

On Sept. 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the referendum date during his annual state-of-the-nation address to Kazakh citizens at a joint meeting of Parliament.