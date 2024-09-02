Kazakhstan to Hold Referendum on Nuclear Power Plant in October

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s referendum on construction of a nuclear power plant is scheduled for Oct. 6, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during his annual state-of-the-nation address to Kazakh citizens at a joint meeting of Parliament on Sept. 2.

Tokayev stated that every crucial decision for the country’s future must have public support, including the nuclear power plant referendum.

“I expressed my views on holding it last year, meaning this topic has been on the public agenda for a year. I believe it is a sufficient time for citizens to make an informed decision. In this regard, I support the government’s proposal. The nationwide referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant will take place on Oct. 6 of this year, and today I will sign the corresponding decree,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that the upcoming referendum would represent a broad national dialogue and exemplify the “listening state” concept.

“With such steps, we are shaping a new socio-political culture, laying the groundwork for new standards in making key state decisions,” he said.