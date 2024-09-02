Kazakhstan, World Bank to Launch New Partnership Strategy 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the World Bank discussed the new five-year country partnership framework for 2025-2030, outlining key areas of the bank’s activities in Kazakhstan, including support for public sector reforms, macroeconomic and fiscal stability, the financial sector, agricultural transformation, and digital development, reported the press service of the Ministry of National Economy on Aug. 30.

During the meeting with representatives of the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov highlighted the strong ties between Kazakhstan and the World Bank, which cover a wide range of economic issues.

“Over the years of partnership, we have built mutually beneficial cooperation and highly appreciate the bank’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s development. We place great importance on our partnership, aimed at supporting the reforms in the country to achieve more inclusive and sustainable development,” said Baibazarov.

The parties also discussed key areas of cooperation, the progress of previously funded investment projects, and the removal of barriers to enhance the effectiveness of World Bank Group programs in Kazakhstan.

The bank’s representatives expressed interest in financing new projects crucial for the country’s economic development, including in the areas of transport and logistics, infrastructure, energy, and utilities.