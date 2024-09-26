Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Submit State Border Demarcation Treaty to UN Secretariat

ASTANA — The Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan submitted the treaty on the demarcation of their state border to the United Nations (UN) Secretariat on Sept. 25, in accordance with Article 102 of the UN Charter.

The treaty was signed in 2022 by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during Tokayev’s state visit to Tashkent and came into force on July 4, 2023.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan noted that the registration of the treaty on state border demarcation in the UN Secretariat is an unprecedented experience for the Central Asian countries concerning such documents.

Both sides underscored the document’s historical significance. The event served as another confirmation of the two nations’ commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and enduring friendship. It also reflected the spirit of allied relations, their readiness for cooperation, and the strengthening of security and stability in Central Asia.