Kazakhstan to Continue Comprehensive Cooperation with IOFS on Food Security Issues

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Berik Aryn agreed to continue bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address food security issues under the auspices of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at a meeting of Sept. 9, reported the ministry’s press service.

Nurtleu stressed the need to increase the effectiveness of IOFS project activities by expanding cooperation with its member states and attracting domestic and international agricultural experts, which would support the development of IOFS as a specialized OIC body.

Aryn highlighted the progress of several target projects, particularly in the context of global issues such as climate change, efficient water resource problems, and supply chain disruptions.

The parties paid special attention to the establishment of a Gene Bank in Kazakhstan, aimed at preserving agricultural biodiversity among IOFS members. They also discussed preparations for the seventh session of the IOFS General Assembly, scheduled for 2025 in Astana, when Kazakhstan is expected to assume the IOFS chairmanship.