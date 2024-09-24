Kazakhstan Targets New Agricultural Export Markets

ASTANA—Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the significance of achieving self-sufficiency in food production and expanding agricultural exports during a meeting with domestic agricultural enterprise representatives on Sept. 23.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the Ministry of Trade and Integration and the Atameken Chamber have been tasked with expanding Kazakhstan’s agricultural export markets beyond traditional partners such as Central Asia, China, Afghanistan, and Iran. New export destinations will include the countries of the European Union (EU), North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this year’s grain harvest is expected to reach at least 20 million tons. In support of this initiative, the Ministry of Transport and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company have been instructed to develop efficient mechanisms for transporting agricultural products.

Bektenov reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring Kazakhstan’s self-sufficiency in food production.

He added that a nationwide agricultural census will be conducted in 2025 to enhance the sector’s efficiency. The census will update land usage, livestock, agricultural machinery, and infrastructure data, ensuring that state funds are used effectively.

As of 2025, farmers can access cheaper loans directly from financial institutions. The ministry will manage subsidies, streamlining the process and freeing farmers from formalities related to subsidy registration.