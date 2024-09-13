Kazakh PM, Business Leaders Address Real Sector Development

ASTANA — Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs, with the participation of the Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs and representatives of large businesses, to discuss urgent topics of entrepreneurship development.

The Prime Minister’s press service reported on Sept. 12 that Bektenov underlined the state’s measures to improve the investment climate, unlock the country’s industrial potential, solve infrastructure problems and develop the real sector of the economy.

During the discussion, representatives of the energy, manufacturing, oil and gas sectors, mining and metallurgical complex, agro-industrial complex, transport and financial sector, healthcare, IT, and tourism sectors made proposals.

The meeting attendees considered questions of expanding the use of artificial intelligence systems and the development of digital technologies. Emphasis was placed on developing green finance, housing, tourism, and utilities to undertake low-carbon, energy-efficient, and ecologically friendly initiatives. During the meeting, the sides also addressed a stable energy supply.

Following the meeting, Bektenov emphasized the need to develop entrepreneurship in rural areas and provide year-round employment for rural residents.

Bektenov instructed the relevant ministries to consider the proposals voiced by businesses, notably the possibility of introducing a reduced tax rate on income from loans for green projects, improving incentives for farmers to develop domestic seed production, and reducing the purchase of imported goods and services in case of the availability of domestic analogues.