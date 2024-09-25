Kazakh PM Bektenov Reports on State of Economy to Tokayev

ASTANA—Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed the country’s social and economic development, the harvesting campaign and preparations for the heating season during a Sept. 24 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to Bektenov, economic growth in January-August was 3.7%. Construction (8.8%), transport and warehousing (7.9%), communications (7.4%), trade (5.5%), and manufacturing (4.9%) had the biggest increases, reported Akorda.

In agriculture, preferential financing has increased threefold to 580 billion tenge (US$1.2 billion). To date, 70.2% of the area of ​​grain and leguminous crops has been harvested, and 17.2 million tons of grain have been threshed nationwide. Farmers are provided with a sufficient volume of preferential fuel.

Bektenov also discussed the relief measures taken after the floods and efforts to prevent flooding next year. All victims received social support and compensation for damaged property. Some 5,767 houses have been purchased, 2,576 new houses have been built, and work is completed on 104 sites in the Akmola and West Kazakhstan Regions.