Kazakh FM Calls for Global Unity at UN General Assembly 

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu delivered an address on Sept. 28 at the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, calling for greater involvement of middle powers in addressing global challenges, reported the foreign ministry’s press service.

Nurtleu stressed the session’s importance, noting that it comes at a time when the global security system is at risk of collapse.

“Dozens of countries are gripped by conflict and instability, claiming many thousands of lives, while entire continents are affected by the climate crisis,” he said.

He called for the implementation of the World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony initiative, proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the previous UN General Assembly session.

“The voices of middle powers and developing nations are vital in bridging divides and nurturing a more effective international security architecture,” he said.

Nuclear security was also a focus of Nurtleu’s remarks. “The escalating rhetoric of nuclear threats requires strict compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty by all nuclear powers,” he said.

On climate issues, Nurtleu called on developed countries and international financial institutions to provide support in supplying green technologies and concessional financing to low- and middle-income countries in line with the Paris Agreement. He noted that Kazakhstan plans to contribute by hosting a Regional Climate Summit in 2026.

Nurtleu highlighted several reforms in Kazakhstan, including the abolition of the death penalty, strengthened measures against violence toward women and children, and a policy of zero tolerance for torture.

He announced the country’s initiative, along with other Central Asian countries and Mongolia, to become the first region free of the death penalty.

As the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Agenda approaches, Nurtleu called on UN member states to support the initiative of Kazakhstan to establish the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

“Despite significant strides, we are still far from implementing the Vienna Program of Action. Limited opportunities to develop trade and transportation corridors increase our vulnerability by escalating the debt burden and choking off investment,” said the minister.

Kazakhstan has become a key transit hub between Asia and Europe and aims to further strengthen ties through the Belt and Road initiative, the North-South international transport corridor, and the Trans-Caspian route.

Nurtleu also underscored the importance of digital transformation and equal access to technology. He pointed to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, including cybersecurity and data security threats.

He noted that the establishment of a UN AI Office is a timely decision.

Nurtleu expressed hope that the Summit of the Future and the current UN General Assembly session would serve as important steps toward a brighter, more inclusive, and secure future for all generations.