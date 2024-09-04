Kazakh Central Election Commission Finalizes Nuclear Referendum Timeline

ASTANA – The Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan on Sept. 3 for the upcoming referendum, which will decide on the construction of a nuclear power plant, scheduled for Oct. 6, reported the CEC’s press service.

The question presented to the referendum will be: do you agree with the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan?

The composition of the territorial and precinct commissions and the boundaries of the precincts will be published no later than Sept. 12. The campaigning period begins on the day the referendum date was announced (Sept. 2) and will end at midnight on Oct. 5.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the referendum date on Sept. 2 during his annual state-of-the-nation address at a joint meeting of the Parliament.

The lists of eligible voters will be provided by Sept. 15 and available for public review until Sept. 20.

Ballots will be distributed by Oct. 5. Unless a different time is established, polling stations will open at 6 a.m. local time, one hour before voting begins at 7 a.m. Unless a different time is established, voting will continue until 8 p.m., when the vote count will commence.

The counting process is expected to be completed within 12 hours, and the protocols for the voting results will be posted immediately after they are signed. These protocols will be sent to the territorial commissions, where the results will be summarized at the administrative-territorial unit level.

All protocols will be submitted to the CEC no later than Oct. 7. The official referendum results will be published by Oct. 12.

The total number of referendum polling stations is 10,327, including 78 located abroad in 63 countries. As of July 1, 12,176,968 citizens who are permanently registered at their place of residence have been included in the Voter Register.