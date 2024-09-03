Inflation in Kazakhstan Slows Down to 8.4% in August

ASTANA — Inflation in Kazakhstan slowed down to 8.4% year-on-year in August, compared to 8.6% in July.

“Prices for paid services increased by 13.6% over the year, non-food products – by 7.7%, food products – by 5.5%,” reported the Bureau of National Statistics on Sept. 2.

Utility rates and the cost of some goods and services rose in August.

Prices for domestically produced new passenger cars increased by 28.6%, products by 11.6%, clothing and footwear by 11%, furniture and household items by 10.6%, personal goods by 7.8%, and building materials by 5.9%. Coal increased in price by 10.3%, firewood by 10.1%, and liquefied gas in cylinders by 9.1%.

Food prices also increased. Oranges increased in price by 4.2%, sunflower oil by 2.2%, cabbage by 2.2%, and onions by 1.9%.

Prices for grapes decreased by 10%, sweet peppers – by 8.6%, tomatoes – by 7.8%, cucumbers – by 6.1%, buckwheat – by 3.6%, and beets – by 3.2%.

At the regional level, prices for food products increased the most in the Abai Region by 0.6%, for non-food products by 1.7% in the Turkistan Region, and for paid services by 2.2% in Almaty.