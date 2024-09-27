Cultural Events to Make Most of September’s Final Weekend

ASTANA — As the last weekend of September brings warm, inviting weather, it is the perfect time to unwind and enjoy the city’s vibrant events. If you’re wondering how to make the most of your weekend, The Astana Times has curated a diverse lineup of activities to help you relax, explore, and have fun.

Astana

“Qazyna Araly” (The Treasure Island) exhibition from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12

The Treasure Island project features over 130 works from various regions worldwide, encouraging thoughtful exploration of these objects. This exhibition aims to popularize contemporary art, expand the boundaries of jewelry art perception and provide viewers with a new perspective on how jewelry can serve not only as a prestigious social attribute and body decoration but also as an expression of philosophical and cultural ideas.

Venue: Forte Kulanshi Art Space; 8/1, Dostyk Avenue. Entry is free.

Ballet Gala concert on Sept. 28

The Astana Ballet Theatre presents the Ballet Gala program, promising the audience a night full of discoveries. The program will feature excerpts from the most outstanding productions in the theater’s 11-year history. This festive gala celebrates the magic of dance, a fireworks display of emotions and the incredible skill of the performers.

Audiences will be treated to a cascade of virtuoso solo, duet and ensemble ballet scenes, set against a backdrop of stunning costumes and scenery. The evening’s program will include fragments from iconic classical and neoclassical performances such as “La Bayadere,” “Scheherazade,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “Spartacus,” as well as the ballet “Love Fear Loss.” The gala will also feature original and national ballets, alongside choreographic miniatures from various concert programs.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Digital Autumn: Changing the Perspective VR festival from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6

The National Museum of Kazakhstan, in partnership with the French Embassy, is hosting the Digital Autumn festival. This event is part of the international forum titled, the Museology Kazakhstan France: Experience and Prospects, and will be held in the museum’s multimedia hall.

Digital Autumn will showcase top digital art and innovations from France, featuring 11 award-winning virtual reality films, the immersive Exo Cortex 3.0 projection and a collaborative augmented reality mural. This mural is created by 12 young artists from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan and Russia.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

New Format Gala concert on Sept. 28-29

New Format Gala is a ballet event from Kazakhstan. This unique show lets you connect with the dancers and understand their work better, creating a special bond between the performers and the audience. You will enjoy performances from talented ballet artists, featuring pieces from both classic and modern productions. Don’t miss this chance to experience a fresh and innovative ballet performance.

Venue: Almaty Theater; 30, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the artist Marcello Mastroianni on Sept. 28

The Institute of Italian Culture will host an exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Marcello Mastroianni. At the exhibition, the public will have the opportunity to get to know the works of the Italian actor. The exhibition will be curated by Francesco Fellini, a journalist and niece of the legendary director Federico Fellini, author of books about his work. The photographs for the exhibition were provided by one of the prestigious international film and fashion photo agencies based in Italy.

Venue: The Institute of Italian Culture; 53, Abylai Khan Avenue. Entry is free.

Almaty Marathon on Sept. 29

The Almaty Marathon is the largest running event in Central Asia. It is part of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), with tracks certified by World Athletics standards. The marathon aims to popularize sports and show its accessibility and benefits for everyone.

Charity is also a key focus, with a portion of the entry fees supporting children with special needs each year. Thanks to the participants and partners, over 30 charity projects have been completed in Almaty and the surrounding area.

Venue: Republic Square. For more detailed information, follow the link.