Autumn’s First Weekend to Kick Off With Unforgettable Events

ASTANA – September starts with a bang in Astana, welcoming thousands of tourists, athletes, and guests to a major sports event. The fifth World Nomad Games will feature competitions in 21 sports, including horse racing, traditional wrestling, martial arts, archery, bird hunting and folk games, held at top venues nationwide. Don’t miss the chance to experience the rich nomadic cultural heritage by attending these exciting events. For opera and festival lovers, the week also features the grand opening of theater seasons and contemporary creativity festivals.

World Nomad Games on Sept. 8-13

The World Nomad Games are international competitions in traditional sports rooted in the traditional games of historically nomadic peoples. The event aims to develop ethno-sports and promote ethno-cultural movements as a heritage of human civilization. International organizations that promote national and ethnic sports, such as equestrian sports, martial arts, and intellectual games, are invited to the games in Astana. The event is divided into three sections: sports, culture and science.

Venue: The World Nomad Games will take place across six locations in the capital: Astana Arena Stadium, Kazanat Racetrack, Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, Alau Ice Palace, Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex, and Duman Complex. Tickets are available here.

Sports program

The sports program includes competitions in 21 sports. The sports program runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14. For more details on the schedule, follow the link.

Cultural program and The Universe of Nomads ethno-auyl

The first event will be held at the Expo area to celebrate the opening of Birlik Keruen. This theatrical performance will feature batyrs from various regions and a concert with performances by Ulytau, DJ Philippe Sande and Orda band.

The ethno-auyl (ethno-village) will cover 10 hectares near the Kazanat racecourse. From Sept. 7 to 13, daily theatrical performances, such as “Shattyk Kerueni,” will entertain guests, including foreign dignitaries and leaders from international sports organizations attending the games.

Key events at the Expo area include:

● National Instruments Day on Sept. 8: master classes, instrument exhibitions, competitions, games and an evening concert.

● Day of National Traditions on Sept. 9: tusau kesu (ceremony where a child’s legs, symbolically bound with rope are cut to mark their first confident steps), yurt installation master classes, artifact exhibitions, and 1001 Proverbs.

● National Dress Day on Sept. 10: Alley of National Clothes, a fashion show by contemporary designers and an art gallery.

● Day of National Dishes on Sept. 11: a festival of national cuisine, rare book exhibitions, food bloggers and Kymyz Fest.

In the ethno-auyl, visitors can explore the Museum of Nomadic Civilization and the City of Masters, participate in the Neo Nomad Festival, taste national cuisine, and practice aitys (improvised poetry). The cultural program also includes a film festival.

Kazakh hospitality will be showcased through a festival of national cuisine, with master classes where visitors can join in preparing traditional foods and drinks. All events in the ethno-auyl aim to popularize the cultural heritage and national values of Kazakhstan, highlighting its rich history and culture. For more detailed information, follow the link.

Scientific program

In anticipation of the 5th World Nomad Games, the National Museum will host an international scientific and practical conference. The conference will cover various aspects of ethnosport development, including training methods, prospects, standardization and adoption of international rules. Experts will also discuss the role of nomadism in civilization and the relevance of neo-nomads in the contemporary world. For more detailed information, follow the link.

Kazakh Opera Gala on Sept. 7

Astana Opera will launch its 12th theatrical season with the dazzling Kazakh Opera Gala. This spectacular concert will feature stunning arias and symphonic selections from esteemed Kazakh composers such as Ahmet Zhubanov, Latif Khamidi, Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Gaziza Zhubanova, Erkegali Rakhmadiev. The evening will be brought to life by leading soloists from the opera troupe and the symphony orchestra, conducted by the acclaimed Alan Buribaev, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan and State Prize laureate. Prepare to be captivated by the rich textures and emotional depth of Kazakh opera in this unforgettable performance.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Heritage to Descendants” exhibition on Sept. 8

The personal exhibition “Heritage to Descendants” will showcase the work of the famous Kazakh jeweler, restorer and innovator Berik Alibai, who has made significant contributions to the domestic jewelry industry. A member of the Union of Designers and the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, Alibai also holds the diamond Order “Honored Jeweler” from the Carl Faberge International Memorial Foundation. He is celebrated for combining traditional Kazakh motifs with modern design. The exhibition features 158 of his best works from the past decade, including jewelry, murals, saddles, hats, weapons and belts made of silver, gold, precious stones, bone and wood.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Festival of Writers and Contemporary Art Fahrenheit on Sept. 7

This event will bring together poets, novelists, publishers, editors, bookstore representatives, illustrators, and more, offering a great opportunity for networking and finding the right specialists. The headliner for Fahrenheit 2024 is Maguma, a renowned Spanish illustrator who will conduct a masterclass, showcase his illustrated books, and present an exhibition of his work. The Spanish Embassy in Kazakhstan supports his participation in the event.

The festival will also feature a concert by Music Unbound, created in collaboration with Tiger Films, along with evening performances by Vladimir Sochinsky (Astana) and the Fox Tales musical group.

A book exchange will be held, and a dating wall will help attendees connect with editors, artists, and publishers. Additionally, the Community Plus Foundation will accept book donations for rural libraries and offer rare publications for sale.

Venue: Event Space; 617, Seifullin Avenue. Entry is free.

Harp and Dances of the Peoples of the World concert on Sept. 7

A vibrant performance blending diverse cultural influences will grace the stage of the cultural capital, offering an unforgettable experience. The concert program will showcase various music, including Italian, Mexican, Jewish, Greek, African, Norwegian and Romani tunes. The public will also enjoy captivating dances such as Spanish paso doble, Brazilian samba, Irish reel, Argentine tango, and more, performed by skilled artists from various dance genres.

Venue: Zhambyl Philharmonic Hall; 21, Tole bi Street. Tickets are available here.

Decameronkz performance on Sept. 8

Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron” is a profound work that, beneath its humorous stories, reveals the world’s structure and the essence of humanity. The experimental Decameronkz P2P Theater is taking this exploration to the mountains, allowing the audience to experience a journey akin to that of the Decameron’s characters. By leaving the city, they aim to share stories about humanity and continue discovering the beauty within ourselves and one another.

Venue: Medeu skating rink. Tickets are available here.