Almaty to Host Large Mining and Metallurgical Exhibition

ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical sector, a key driver of economic growth contributing over 12% to the GDP, will take center stage at the Mining & Metals Central Asia 2024 exhibition in Almaty on Sept. 17-19.

The exhibition, organized by ITECA Kazakhstan exhibition company, will serve as a dialogue platform, featuring a comprehensive business program, including conferences, roundtables, and seminars on the industry’s development.

Plenary sessions will bring together government officials, industry leaders and experts to explore the impact of global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) trends on Kazakhstan’s mining industry, including regulatory changes, increased domestic content, new technologies and cybersecurity. All sessions and seminars will be open and free of charge.

The exhibition will host over 400 companies from 34 countries, showcasing advancements in mining and metallurgical technologies. Companies from Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will display innovations such as mining equipment, processing technologies, and digital solutions.

Entrepreneurs from China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Türkiye will set up special national stands featuring nearly 80 units of special equipment in the outdoor exposition.

Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical sector

According to the ITECA press statement, the UN Economic Commission for Europe estimates Kazakhstan’s iron ore reserves at nearly 16.6 billion tons, representing approximately 10% of global reserves, while its copper reserves constitute almost a third of the world’s total.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the value of metal ore extraction increased from 1.91 trillion tenge (US$3.97 billion) in 2019 to over 3.88 trillion tenge (US$8.07 billion) by the end of 2023. This growth boosts the country’s GDP and fosters the development of the processing industry, enhancing export earnings and local economic development.

This year, 40 new projects in the mining and metallurgical complex have been launched, with investments of 570 billion tenge (US$1.185 billion) and the creation of nearly 7,000 permanent jobs. By the end of the year, Kazakhstan plans to implement up to 180 projects with investments of 1.4 trillion (US$2.9 billion). The sector also employs over 200,000 specialists, highlighting its significant impact on the labor market.