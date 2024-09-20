Almaty Schools Launch Green Project to Promote Environmental Awareness

ASTANA — Almaty launched the Green School environmental project among educational institutions. The project aims to raise schoolchildren’s environmental awareness and popularize the separate collection of solid domestic waste. It will run from Sept. 19 to Dec. 10.

The Green School project has developed a special rating system that will evaluate schools monthly according to four key criteria: the volume of recyclable materials collected, the quality of waste sorting, the involvement in environmental activities and the regularity of recycling. Eco-boxes for separate solid domestic waste collection will be placed in schools.

The project will also include lectures and master classes on waste sorting for students, teaching them proper waste management and fostering environmental awareness. Schools’ participation in the project promotes environmental responsibility and the city’s overall eco-culture.

The school ranking will be updated monthly on the project website, where all participants can track their results. At the end of the project, valuable prizes will be awarded to the winners.