StarLink Internet Coverage in Karagandy Region Reaches 100%

ASTANA – This year, 106 rural schools in the Karagandy Region were connected to StarLink Internet, achieving 100% high-speed Internet coverage, as reported at the regional education workers’ meeting on Aug. 19.

According to the regional administration’s press service, the computerization of schools in the region has increased by a quarter, with 9,000 modern computers purchased, and this work will continue.

These improvements enable the integration of modern technologies into school education in the region. Digital platforms powered by artificial intelligence, such as Digital matematika (math), make learning more effective. This platform allows students to study topics independently, complete practical tasks, and address gaps in their knowledge.

The BilimTest mobile application offers access to many practice tests and educational resources. This year, the region plans to launch the ElSkills project, which aims to train teachers to recognize other people’s emotions and control their own.