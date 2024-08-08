Starlink Expands Internet Coverage to 1,731 Schools in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Starlink satellites have now been installed in 1,731 out of 1,879 schools in Kazakhstan, Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev said at an Aug. 6 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, new standards for internet connectivity in schools have been set, with a minimum required speed of 100 megabits per second. Beisembayev emphasized the need to improve internet speeds in several regions, including Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, and Ulytau.

Additionally, the first 20 schools will be commissioned by Aug. 20 as part of the Comfortable School national project.

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet to users worldwide.