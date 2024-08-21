Moody’s Assesses Kazakhstan’s Investment Climate

ASTANA – The international rating agency Moody’s representatives visited Kazakhstan to evaluate the country’s investment climate on Aug. 20, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov highlighted Kazakhstan’s plans to improve its investment climate, noting that the impetus could be the country’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which would align Kazakhstan’s socio-economic policy with the organization’s high standards.

“Kazakhstan is already implementing a number of economic reforms and modernization projects, including industrialization and digitization programs. In addition, Kazakhstan plays an important role in Central Asia, and its strategic position between Europe and Asia makes it attractive to investors. Since 2017, we have been an “associate member” of the OECD Investment Committee,” he said.

Gabidulla Ospankulov, chairman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Investment Committee, briefed Moody’s representatives on the existing state support measures for investors and introduced them to the National Digital Investment Platform.

He also outlined promising sectors for investment, emphasizing that “in the short term, focus should be on the oil and gas and mining industries, while in the medium term – on green energy, innovation, and manufacturing.”