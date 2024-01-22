New International Trade & Logistics Center Opens on Kazakh-Chinese Border

ASTANA – A new international trade and logistics center opened on Jan. 19 on the Kazakh-Chinese border, near the village of Dostyk, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service.

The new facility is supposed to develop and improve cross-border logistics infrastructure and increase the capacity of the Alakol road crossing.

“We plan to open such hubs for processing and storing cargo in the future. The opened center is, in turn, the first hub on the eastern borders. Dostyk is the entry point on the East – Kazakhstan and Europe border,” Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov said at the opening ceremony.

The new storage facility will triple the capacity of the Alakol checkpoint of the Dostyk customs from 200 to 600 freight vehicles per day. This expansion will boost the daily cargo turnover from 4,000 to 12,000 tons and contribute to an overall increase in cargo turnover from 1 to 3 million tons.

The cargo volume from China to Europe through Kazakhstan has increased significantly in recent years, with China accounting for 27% of Kazakhstan’s transit traffic or 6.2 million tons, said Transport Minister Marat Karabayev in November last year.