Majority of Kazakh Youth Consider Family as Main Life Value

ASTANA — Nearly 80% of Kazakhstan’s youth consider family to be the main value, according to the results of a sociological study conducted by the ElJastary (Youth) Research Center.

The ministry’s press service reported that the survey results were presented to the Ministry of Culture and Information at an Aug. 13 meeting attended by representatives of the Amanat party and the Astana Akimat (administration).

The study identified the main values ​​and interests among 2,000 respondents aged between 14 and 34. According to the results, the majority (80.1%) consider family the primary value.

Another study presented at the meeting revealed that 72.9% of respondents speak Kazakh in everyday life.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information Birzhan Alimzhanov said that significant changes in youth policy over the last two years have been driven by the current interests and needs of the younger generation, which requires a revision of strategies. Scientific study is vital in understanding the current demands of young people.

Since 2013, the Youth Research Center has conducted research and monitored the social condition among young people.