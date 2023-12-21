Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency Recovers $120 Million After Investigation Probes

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency recovered $120 million in December as a result of investigations on the fund embezzlement from Kazakhtelecom and the Transport Service Center against Kairat Satybaldyuly, who held stocks in these companies and other persons, reported the agency’s press service on Dec. 20.

According to the agency, assets and funds worth more than 912 billion tenge (US$2 billion) have been returned over the past two years. These include administrative buildings, exclusive jewelry, luxury houses, apartments, cars, shares in companies, railway tracks, and cash, including from abroad.

On March 13, 2022, Satybaldyuly was detained while trying to fly abroad. On Sept. 26, 2022, the Astana court sentenced Satybaldyuly to six years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of state awards. Among the proven charges are causing material damage to Kazakhtelecom and embezzlement of the property of Transport Service Center.