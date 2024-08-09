Kazakhstan Reviews Progress in Digitization and Innovation Development in Six Months

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry reported an increase in the number of electronic government services, the introduction of new digital solutions and platforms, and strengthened international cooperation in the IT and aerospace industries in the first half of 2024, as stated by the Prime Minister’s press service on Aug. 7.

Communication infrastructure

Kazakhstan expanded its communication infrastructure through the fiber-optic line project, connecting over 1,200 rural settlements and 3,700 state institutions to broadband internet. The installation of more than 20,000 kilometers of new lines greatly enhanced connectivity.

The launch of 918 5G base stations in 20 cities and the provision of broadband internet to 4,800 rural areas, alongside new regulatory requirements, have improved service quality and reduced fraudulent activities.

Digitization of government services

Currently, 93.3% of all government services are provided electronically, of which 86% are available on smartphones. With 56 services accessible, the eGov Mobile application and other external platforms facilitated the delivery of 35 million services in the first half of the year, demonstrating the high level of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation.

Strategic AI initiatives

Emphasizing the strategic importance of artificial intelligence (AI) for future progress, Kazakhstan established the AI and Innovation Development Committee to form a full-fledged AI ecosystem to ensure the safe use of technologies and develop human capital.

The government adopted the AI Development Concept for 2024-2029 to foster innovation through a national AI platform that will provide access to data and computing power and the Alem.AI Center at the Nur-Alem Museum, which will focus on training specialists and developing AI startups.

International IT markets

Kazakhstan’s collaboration with the World Bank and international organizations such as Alchemist and SilkRoad Innovation Hub supports local startups and introduces cutting-edge solutions to various economic sectors. Particular attention is paid to the development of AI in medicine, education, tourism, and the mining and metallurgical industry.

With a growing interest from American and Asian companies, over 20 Kazakh startups in representative offices in Southeast Asia and Riyadh are receiving assistance to enter international markets. The Astana Hub’s partnership with Google Accelerator strengthens Kazakhstan’s IT market integration into global innovation ecosystems.

Aerospace industry

Key developments in the aerospace industry include signing a protocol on May 30 amending the intergovernmental agreement on creating the Baiterek Space Rocket Complex. This document increases Russia’s obligations to support the complex, enhancing its profitability and sustainability.

Agreements with China signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are expected to bolster technical and economic cooperation in the IT sector.

Geodesy and cartography

Kazakhstan has progressed in geodesy and cartography, creating digital topographic plans for 915 settlements, including cities and district centers. The country’s coverage with digital topographic maps at a scale of 1:25,000 has increased to 85.6%, with plans to reach 92.52% by year-end, further advancing the nation’s digital infrastructure.