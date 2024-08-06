Kazakhstan, China to Build Moon Base

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will have a research base on the Moon according to the memorandum signed between the country’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Chinese partners on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in July.

According to Kazinform, Kazakh and Chinese scientists are going to conduct joint research, exchange experience and knowledge in the field of space technology and science. The project to build the International Scientific Lunar Station in Kazakhstan will include the development and launch of a domestic lunar telescope.

“Kazakhstan also plans to strengthen scientific and technical infrastructure and exchange experience with Chinese specialists,” according to the ministry.