Kazakhstan and Shell Discuss Further Development of Kashagan and Karachaganak Fields

ASTANA — Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Shell executives focused on advancing gas processing plants at the Kashagan and Karachaganak oil fields during their Aug. 26 meeting. They discussed plans for facilities capable of processing up to 7 billion cubic meters of gas annually, reported the ministry’s press service.

Satkaliyev emphasized Shell’s role as a strategic partner for Kazakhstan, stressing the importance of ongoing projects and exploring new opportunities.

“Our country emphasizes the strategic need for the timely implementation of further stages of the Kashagan field development. This is especially relevant given the priority importance of increasing the production of commercial gas to meet the growing demand in the domestic market,” he stated.

Satkaliyev expressed hope for a strategic partnership with Shell to explore geological prospects.

“The course towards further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Shell remains unchanged,” he added.