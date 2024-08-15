Kazakh Government Projects 5.6% Economic Growth and Reduced Inflation for Next Year

ASTANA — The government of Kazakhstan anticipates economic growth at 5.6% next year and a decrease in inflation to 5.5-7.5%. This was revealed during an Aug. 15 meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The meeting addressed issues of socio-economic development and the government’s forecasts for the medium term.

According to the Akorda press service, Tokayev reviewed detailed reports on key socio-economic indicators, the performance of the national budget for the first seven months of 2024, and the macroeconomic parameters embedded in the draft national budget for 2025-2027.

He instructed the government to improve the accuracy of macroeconomic forecasts and the state budget. He emphasized the need for a transparent mechanism for prioritizing state expenditures at both central and local levels and called for enhanced measures to combat the shadow economy.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, National Bank’s Chairman Timur Suleimenov, Supreme Audit Office’s Chairman Alikhan Smailov, and other key officials attended the meeting.