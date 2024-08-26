Kazakh Dombra Player Performs Kui at Elbrus Mount

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s dombra player Alibek Kaiyrbek, 26, performed Kazakh composer Kurmangazy’s famous kui “Adai” at the highest point in Europe – Mount Elbrus in the Caucasus.

Kaiyrbek, a professional musician and mountaineer, posted a video on his Instagram page on Aug. 24. It took seven days for Kaiyrbek to climb Elbrus at an impressive altitude of 5,642 meters.

“A true Kazakh is not a Kazakh, a true Kazakh is a dombra,” Kaiyrbek commented the video, citing famous verses of the poet Kadyr Myrza-Ali.