Kazakh Capital to Host Astana Finance Days in September

ASTANA – Astana Finance Days, an annual financial conference covering the entire Eurasian region, is set to attract nearly 3,000 participants from over 70 countries on Sept. 5-6 in the Kazakh capital.

The event will gather government officials, high-ranking dignitaries, skilled financial and economic experts, major investors and business owners, heads of international banks, and leaders of foreign stock markets, reported the conference organizing committee’s press service on Aug. 5.

“The large-scale event will address current topics such as Kazakhstan’s macroeconomic future and investment opportunities, the country’s capital markets, the potential for developing the asset management sector, new instruments for sustainable finance, low-carbon development and the growth of the green economy in Central Asia, Islamic finance in the private and corporate sectors, jurisdiction, regulation, and dispute resolution within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) framework, regional advancement of the emerging mining market, innovations and trends in the financial industry, and more,” the statement reads.

Since 2018, this large-scale event has served as a platform for discussing current financial issues, trends, and opportunities in Kazakhstan and globally, as well as for building business connections. Registration is now underway.