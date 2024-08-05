Kazakh Athletes Reach Olympic Finals, Poised for Gold

ASTANA — Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won the Olympics 2024 boxing women’s 50-kilogram quarterfinals, knocking Colombia’s Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria from the tournament grid on Aug. 3, reported the National Olympic Committee.

Kyzaibay won the first round with a narrow margin of 3:2, followed by a 4:1 win with increased advantage in the second round, and finished the match with another 4:1 win. This victory guarantees Kyzaibay a place on the Olympic podium.

“The fight was not easy. I had already lost to this opponent, so I wanted to take revenge,” Kyzaibay said.

She will fight against the world champion Yu Wu from China in the semifinal.

“Next up is a tough opponent in the semifinal. The winner of the Asian Games, the world champion. I will prepare and give my all to take the gold medal,” Kyzaibay shared.

Another Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbay won in the men’s 80-kilogram boxing semifinal, beating Dominicana’s Cristian Pinales. Oralbay showed dominance in the first round, winning 3:2, and maintained his lead in the second round with the same score.

He had to keep up the pace and bring the fight to victory because he had the advantage. He succeeded, ultimately winning the match by a split decision of 3:2.

“The opponent was very strong. In the first round, he knocked out Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan from China. However, my coaches gave me good instruction for the fight, and I fully followed it. We will not stop there. The final is ahead, so I will do my best. I am grateful to all Kazakh fans who support me,” Oralbay said.

His opponent will be determined in the second semifinal.

Kazakhstan’s track and field athlete Norah Jeruto also made it to the finals. She successfully completed the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase event. She finished fifth in her heat, which qualified her for the finals.

“This is my first Olympics. I am very happy to compete there, to defend the honor of Kazakhstan. I am also happy that I made it to the final with my best result of the season. I will give it my all in the final,” she said.

The final will take place on the night of Aug. 6-7.

“I am very grateful to Kazakhstan for all the opportunities. I prepared thoroughly for the Olympics. I have a one-year-old son. But it was not difficult for me to return from maternity leave, because I always keep myself in shape,” Jeruto shared. “It was hard to compete with the Ethiopian and American athletes at the selection. It is not easy to overtake them. But I will be even better in the final.”