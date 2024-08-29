Kazakh Athletes Carry State Flag at Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony 

ASTANA – Kazakh athletes Berik Izmaganbetov, from the sitting volleyball team, and Sevda Aliyeva, a para shooter, carried the state flag during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on Aug. 28 at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

According to the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service, Paris will host the Paralympics for the first time this year. The capital has previously hosted the Olympic Games three times.

Over 4,400 athletes will compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games, accompanied by 2,500 people. The event will last 11 days and feature 22 sports and 549 disciplines. No new sports have been added to the program this year, but badminton, which made its debut at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, has been included again.

Kazakhstan is represented by a record delegation of 44 athletes, which is 18 people more than at the 2020 Paralympics, where 26 Kazakh athletes participated. They will compete in nine sports, including debut entries in para table tennis and women’s para canoe.