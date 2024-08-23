German Companies Expand Investment Presence in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Kazakh Invest national company delegation, led by Chairman Yerzhan Yelekeyev, paid a working visit on Aug. 19-21 to Germany to engage in discussions with the heads of major German companies and reported the Kazakh Invest’s press service.

Siegmar Römhild, general director of WIS Kunststoffe GmbH, discussed plans to produce compounds and plastics in the Atyrau Region. The company aims to supply products to Kazakh enterprises and the European market, targeting food, chemicals, and automotive industries. The firm is currently conducting market research.

Sven Lindig, owner of LINDIG Group, announced plans to manufacture CT series ultralight aircraft in Kazakhstan. The project will initially focus on assembling aircraft, with plans to increase localization in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Almaty over time. Flight Design Kazakhstan, a joint venture with Virazh Group, is now working on obtaining the necessary government permits.

Enertec Group GmbH General Director Jürgen Böttcher discussed the possibility of opening the company’s power equipment production in Kazakhstan as demand for the company’s autonomous installations among medical institutions, small farms, and industrial facilities grows.

The delegation toured Siemens Energy AG’s new gigawatt electrolyzer plant, fully automated with robotics and digital technologies. Discussions focused on expanding Siemens’ presence in Kazakhstan.

Jörg Westphal, Senior Vice President of Schüco International KG, emphasized Kazakhstan’s potential to become a leader in developing green metallurgy. As a major producer of aluminum profiles and an essential supplier in the construction industry in Central Asia, Schüco is looking to collaborate with Kazakh construction companies on implementing projects.

Managing Director of Hansa Consortium Jürgen Grötzbach shared plans to develop Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure. The consortium intends to build an international cargo-passenger airport in the Khorgos – Eastern Gate SEZ.

Managing Director of Green Energy Holding GmbH Andreas Renker outlined plans to implement energy projects in Kazakhstan. The company has agreements with the Kyzylorda regional administration and is preparing documentation for an upcoming fall auction, after which it will begin full-scale project implementation.