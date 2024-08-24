Fifth World Nomad Games to Feature Kazakh-Made Arrows

ASTANA – Over 200 archers from 35 countries will compete using arrows made in Kazakhstan during the traditional archery competitions at the fifth World Nomad Games, the event’s press service reported on Aug. 21.

“If earlier we relied on imported equipment, purchasing it in Türkiye, Hungary, and Russia, now the situation is gradually changing. I am proud to say that we will use arrows produced in the Altyn Zhebe Kazakh workshop for the fifth World Nomad Games. These arrows, crafted to international standards, are completely ready for competitions, and over 2,000 units were manufactured for the tournament,” said Yerbol Tapenov, a national team member.

Kazakhstan’s team, consisting of ten athletes, is preparing intensively for the games using these domestically produced arrows, demonstrating confidence in their high quality.

Dias Akhmetov, the head coach of Kazakhstan’s sadak atu team, noted that the competition will be tough.

“Our athletes will have to compete with strong opponents from Türkiye, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, as well as teams from France, Italy, Spain, China, Thailand, and Iran. However, we are confident in our preparation and are determined to fight for medals,” he said.

The World Nomad Games will showcase equestrian sports alongside archery events. To address transportation challenges, Kazakhstan will supply local horses for foreign athletes. Muratbek Kypshakbayev, Deputy Head of the Directorate for the Preparation and Holding of the Fifth World Nomad Games, confirmed that Kazakhstan will assist by providing horses for athletes from most countries.

“The Directorate will distribute horses among foreign athletes. Only athletes from Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan will come with their horses,” Kypshakbayev said.

Athletes from these neighboring countries will transport their horses via special transport across the border. Kypshakbayev emphasized that athletes do not have to worry as the outcome of events like equestrian wrestling relies more on the athlete’s training than the horse.