Euronews Central Asian Hub to Open in Astana

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva and Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews, signed a historic agreement to open a Euronews representative office for Central Asia in Astana on Aug. 14 in Brussels, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan is undergoing large-scale transformations in all spheres of state life and plays a key role in the Central Asian region. That is why opening a Euronews hub in Astana is of great historical significance.

The Euronews team has announced plans to broadcast “Modern Nomads” TV show, which will explore Kazakh art, culture, and lifestyle, “Connection of East and West,” covering business and economic events in Kazakhstan, and “Voices from Central Asia,” featuring interviews with prominent figures from the region. The hub will also produce a series of “Focus” reports on major regional events and will offer training sessions and master classes to enhance the skills of local media and press service employees.

Vargas David noted that Euronews is the first major international news player that is going to create a hub in Astana, which shows how open Kazakhstan is to the world.

“This is our furthest eastward expansion. Kazakhstan is the center of the Eurasian continent, and this demonstrates the strength of our presence not only in European countries but also beyond the continent. We are a channel that reaches 1.2 billion people worldwide, and having a presence in Central Asia has been something we have wanted for a long time,” he said.

Euronews also intends to become an information partner for the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games.