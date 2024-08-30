Discover Top Weekend Activities in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – This weekend marks the transition from the final warm days of summer to the beginning of autumn. Make the most of it by attending concerts, exploring exhibitions and participating in charity events. Enjoy your time by staying active, engaging in sports, and embracing the vibrant cultural offerings around you.

Astana

“Salvador Dali. The Secret Writing” exhibition from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29

Salvador Dali, a master who transformed his life into a legend where truth merges with fiction and fantasies blend with genuine memories, is known for his eccentric persona. This exhibition invites guests to decode Dali’s secret messages, hear his inner voice, and distinguish between illusion and reality.

The presented collection of 61 original color graphic works has been gathered from private collectors and galleries in Europe and America. The exhibition includes lithographs from the series “Carmen,” “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” “Dalinian Horses,” as well as 20 illustrations for the story “The Cocked Hat” by Pedro de Alarcon, created using the woodcut technique. The collection is crowned by the magnificent triptych “Trilogy of Love,” which has become a cherished dream of collectors from all over the world.

Venue: HAS SANAT Art Gallery; 14D, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

The Nomad’s fire ethno show on Aug. 31

Immerse yourself in the magical world of nomadic musical traditions with “The Nomad’s Fire.” This unforgettable event bridges the past and present through a unique blend of sounds and emotions.

Virtuoso musicians from a live symphony orchestra will blend ethno-rock, ethno-jazz, ethno-funk and ethno-fusion, filling the hall with powerful energy and soul-stirring sounds. You can enjoy the dombra, kobyz and other traditional folk instruments, enhanced with modern arrangements for a unique atmosphere. Professional dancers will present fiery performances that combine folk and modern dance styles, transporting you to the world of ancient traditions and contemporary interpretations.

Venue: E.Rakhmadiev Concert Hall; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Memory of Hiroshima and Nagasaki” exhibition from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12

The “Memory of Hiroshima and Nagasaki” exhibition marks the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombings, one of history’s most devastating events. Both Kazakhstan’s Semipalatinsk test site and Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki suffered from nuclear weapons, linking our nations in a shared history of tragedy and resilience.

Kazakhstan and Japan are dedicated to eradicating nuclear weapons in the world and promoting non-proliferation. On Aug. 29, 1991, the Semipalatinsk test site was closed, commemorated annually with events like conferences and exhibitions.

Visitors can honor victims with a minute of silence, make paper cranes, and write peace messages for Nagasaki Peace Memorial Complex. The exhibition underscores the dire consequences of nuclear weapons and advocates for global peace.

Venue: The Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 44, Samal-1 Microdistrict. Entry is free.

The Road to school charity run on Aug. 31

The Sparta Running Club is hosting a charity run, “The Road to School,” in Baum’s Grove. Join us in making a difference—all proceeds will go towards buying school supplies for children from needy families. Participants can choose to run either a 3.5 kilometers or a 10 kilometers distance. This is a fantastic opportunity to get active, support a great cause and come together as a community. The event is open to everyone aged 16 and older. Let’s run for a brighter future.

Venue: Baum’s Grove; 7, Budyonny Street.

English StandUp by Goodnight Comedy on Aug. 31

Immerse yourself in the world of stand-up comedy with Good Night Comedy, where both seasoned and novice comedians will perform in the language of Shakespeare and Beyoncé. Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and great vibes.

Venue: Spice Mantra; 72, Tole bi Avenue. Tickets are available here.