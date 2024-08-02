Discover Cultural Experiences in Astana and Almaty 

ASTANA—Begin August with a cultural celebration. Relax outdoors to live music and explore the inspiring artwork of young artists. It’s a weekend to indulge in creativity and recharge your spirit.

Astana

“Children and Art” exhibition of children’s creativity from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the National Museum of Kazakhstan, the “Children and Art” exhibition opens on Aug. 1, showcasing works by students from the capital’s art schools. Initiated in 2016, this project has included 12 exhibitions featuring 10 children’s art schools in Astana. The exhibition, featuring over 300 works from Arnau, InDiGo, and ART STUDIO VIVAT, is an educational initiative that fosters creativity and cultural exploration among young artists.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

White Party on Aug. 4

The Kubbe restaurant at the Rixos President Astana Hotel invites you to the summer’s most anticipated event—the White Party. Join the capital’s summer venue for an unforgettable evening featuring a live band, an unlimited buffet with food and drinks, and a prize lottery with partner gifts and hotel service certificates. The event will be hosted by Didar Omirzhan and will include a stand-up comedy show, a massage area by Anjana Spa, and animators with workshops for children. Don’t miss the chance to win a special prize for the best white outfit.

Venue: Kubbe restaurant; 7, Kunaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Tony’s Italian Circus on Aug. 4

World-renowned circus performers Flavio and Bruno Toni will present a spectacular circus show. The Tony family’s Italian circus dynasty spans 150 years, and they are five-time winners of the International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo. The show will feature acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, a hilarious clown and the highlight of the evening—a breathtaking performance with trained tigers.

Venue: The Capital Circus; 5, Kabanbai batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Chinese Porcelain: Art through the Ages” exhibition on Aug. 1-14

The Central State Museum of Kazakhstan, in partnership with the Almaty Chamber of Trade and Investment and the Chinese Ceramic Journey (Jingdezhen, China), will open the “Chinese Porcelain: Art through the Centuries” international exhibition. This event highlights the cultural exchange and cooperation between Kazakhstan and China and celebrates the Year of Kazakh Tourism in China.

The exhibition will feature masterpieces from Jingdezhen, the “porcelain capital of the world,” showcasing the rich history and craftsmanship of Chinese porcelain, renowned for its unique style and production techniques. Visitors will explore a range of porcelain art, from elegant white pieces to vibrant underglaze and overglaze works, while also facilitating cultural exchange between artists and scholars from both nations.

Venue: The Central State Museum of Kazakhstan; 44, Samal-1 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Open-air cinema concert on Aug. 3

Experience the magic of cinema like never before with the best soundtracks from your favorite movies, performed live by a chamber ensemble. Let the rich sounds of the ensemble, combined with stunning visual illustrations, transport you into an unforgettable atmosphere. Presented by the Korkem project—Kazakhstan’s premier collective of master performers—this event offers a fresh and immersive way to enjoy iconic movie scores. For the past two years, Korkem has been redefining the concert experience, captivating audiences with powerful performances that evoke pure, vibrant emotions.

Take part in an evening of musical brilliance featuring beloved soundtracks from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Interstellar,” “Inception,” “The Intouchables” and more. This is not just a concert—it’s a journey into the heart of cinematic music.

Venue: Open Cinema Almaty; 58/1, Zhandosov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Nomads in Time” exhibition on Aug. 1-17

The Almaty Gallery will host the exhibition “Nomads in Time” by renowned Kazakh artist and designer Balnur Asanova. This unique event delves into Kazakhstan’s rich cultural identity, offering a deep reflection on the traditions, values, and heritage of the nomadic Great Steppe.

Asanova’s exhibition is a tribute to the past, a celebration of the present, and a vision for the future. It showcases a variety of artworks, including tapestries that reshape spaces, vibrant paintings with geometric and organic forms, ceramics that echo ancient traditions, and clothing collections that blend intricate patterns with modern interpretations of nomadic culture. “Nomads in Time ” embodies Asanova’s concept of a journey through space and time, connecting the legacy of the past with the promise of the future.

Venue: Almaty Gallery; 44, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

The Role of the Artist at the Beginning of the 20th Century lecture on Aug. 3

To truly grasp the phenomenon of Salvador Dali and his global acclaim, it is essential to explore the context of the era in which he thrived. In the second lecture of this series, you delve into the dramatic shifts in art at the dawn of the 20th century and the factors that elevated artists to such prominence. Sergey Troshchenkov, an artist, cultural historian, and curator of contemporary art, will guide us through this fascinating period.

Your ticket also includes access to the museum and the exhibition “Salvador Dali: The Secret Painting,” featuring 41 original lithographs by the legendary surrealist, along with a multimedia show inspired by his works.

Venue: Lumiere Hall, 13к2В, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.