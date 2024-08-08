CICA Announces Winners of International Essay Contest

ASTANA — Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) announced winners of the essay competition held under the theme “The Future of Asia We Want: Ideas for the CICA Region.” Five works were selected out of 31 essays from eight countries.

According to the CICA press service, “The CICA Secretariat extends its congratulations to the winners and heartfelt thanks to all participants for their valuable contributions to shaping the future of Asia.”

The competition jury was comprised of academic and governmental experts from the CICA Secretariat and member states with experience in international security, multilateral cooperation, and regional development in Asia, including representatives from Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, and the Kyrgyz Republic to ensure a fair and balanced evaluation of the submitted works.

The first prize was awarded to Mohammed Ahmed Ali Maki from Bahrain, while the second prize went to Rubiat Saimum from Bangladesh. Aisulu Almash from Kazakhstan secured the third prize. In fourth place was Tamirlan Kenzhebayev, also from Kazakhstan, followed by Papichaya Leenapaesanan from Thailand in fifth place.

Contestants tackled a wide array of themes, including environmental sustainability, economic development, cultural heritage, youth empowerment, technological innovation, and international diplomacy. The diverse perspectives and innovative ideas will help inform future discussions within the CICA Youth Council, helping steer the organization toward a brighter future.

“The top works stood out for their depth of research, innovative ideas, and relevance to CICA’s mission. They presented holistic visions for Asia’s future, addressing key challenges and proposing concrete recommendations aligned with CICA’s principles,” the statement reads.

The winners will receive certificates and have the opportunity for a short-term internship at the CICA Secretariat.