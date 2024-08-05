Astana to Host Central Asia’s First Global Library Congress

ASTANA – Netherlands, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) announced on July 31 in the Hague that the Kazakh capital will host the World Library and Information Congress (WLIC) on Aug. 18-22, 2025. This will be the first IFLA congress in Central Asia, highlighting the region’s growing importance in the global library and information sector, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company’s press service.

Kazakh Tourism played a key role in promoting Astana as the host city for this prestigious event. The team was deeply involved in preparing the application, coordinating technical visits, and managing procedural details, significantly contributing to the capital selection. This work affirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to establishing itself as an important cultural and scientific hub.

The 2025 WLIC in Astana will offer a unique platform for librarians and information professionals worldwide to share knowledge and experiences.

“We know the library world looks to IFLA to provide the space to come together across all sectors and areas of our profession, and celebrate what we share. The IFLA Governing Board highly valued the work of our colleagues in Kazakhstan to prepare their bid, and their ambition for both the Congress and its legacy in the country and region,” said IFLA President Vicki McDonald.

Kazakh Tourism Chairman Kairat Sadvakassov highlighted the event’s significance in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent initiatives to promote reading and libraries in Kazakhstan. These include establishing a National Book Day and opening 24-hour libraries in Astana and Almaty.

“Each year, the WLIC attracts around 4,000 delegates from over 100 countries, and the host city generates approximately two million euros (US$2.1 million) in revenue from the event,” he noted. “We are proud that our participation in the preparation of this significant event contributes to strengthening the international image of the country and its role in the global cultural and scientific community.”

Gulzhan Irzhanova, President of the Association of University Libraries of Kazakhstan, expressed hope that the congress would elevate the professional standards of local librarians and enhance the perception of the library profession in society.

“We want to bring the library and information professional communities in Kazakhstan and Central Asia together and strengthen our participation in the international landscape. And, of course, foreign participants will be able to learn about the fascinating history, cultural traditions and politics of our region. A warm welcome awaits,” she added.