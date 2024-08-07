Air Astana’s Revenue Soars 12.9% in First Half of 2024

ASTANA – The revenue of Air Astana national flagship company increased by 12.9% to $586.2 million in the first six months of 2024, the company’s press service reported on Aug. 5.

The total number of passengers carried rose by 14.6% to four million people with a constant average load factor of 82.0%.

“Passenger numbers reached record levels, and booking dynamics in the third quarter show that we are well prepared for the peak summer season,” said Air Astana President and CEO Peter Foster.

Air Astana’s fleet size has also expanded, growing from 49 aircraft at the end of 2023 to 54. The company plans to further increase its fleet to 59 aircraft by the end of this year, surpassing the original plan of 56.

In April, Air Astana and its low-cost subsidiary FlyArystan provided humanitarian aid worth one billion tenge (US$2 million) and assistance to flood victims across Kazakhstan. The airlines transported over 75 tons of food and essential goods at no charge, provided free transportation for volunteers, and conducted 41 additional emergency flights from western Kazakhstan.

Air Astana received top recognition at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2024 in June. The airline was named Best Airline in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States for the 12th time and won the award for Best Airline Staff Service in the region for the eighth time. FlyArystan won Best Low-Cost Carrier in Central Asia and the CIS for the second time.