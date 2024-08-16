Air Astana Plans to Launch Almaty – Phu Quoc Flights in October

ASTANA — Kazakh national air carrier Air Astana will open a new Almaty—Phu Quoc (popular tourist destination in Vietnam) route on Oct. 28.

Direct flights to Phu Quoc will be operated on A321LR aircraft twice a week – on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a subsequent increase in frequency to four times a week from December. Return flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Thursdays, reported the airline’s press service on Aug. 15.

The cost of round-trip tickets, including taxes, in economy class starts from 335,899 tenge (US$700). Ticket sales are open and can be purchased on the airline’s website or through authorized agencies. Citizens of Kazakhstan can stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days without a visa.

“The new destinations are part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to expand its route network and meet customer needs. We are confident that this new destination will become popular among our passengers, providing new opportunities for unforgettable travel,” said Yerbolat Baisalykov, senior vice president for Air Astana revenue management and commercial planning.