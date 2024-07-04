World Nomad Games Exhibition Introduces Event to SCO Summit Guests 

ASTANA — The Directorate for the Preparation and Holding of the fifth World Nomad Games launched the Meeting in the Great Steppe exhibition at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation to introduce the games to foreign guests attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on July 4.

According to the Directorate’s press service, official promotional videos of the games are displayed at the SCO session venues. Representatives from the Directorate provide information about the games to international guests and arrange special interviews for foreign media in a dedicated presentation area.

In addition, the Directorate will present the games to foreign diplomats and journalists accredited at the SCO at the Qazaqstan athletics sports complex on July 5.

The fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled for Sept. 8 to 13, will feature more than 2,000 participants competing in 21 sports for 97 medals. Alageum Electric is the general sponsor, and Halyk Bank is the main partner of the event.