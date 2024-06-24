Design for World Nomad Games Medals Unveiled

ASTANA – The design for the medals for the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games was unveiled during the press briefing at the Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan on June 24.

Nail Nurov, head of the directorate for the preparation and organization of the fifth World Nomad Games, presented all three denominations made from a bronze alloy. The idea behind medals was to link the games with the symbols of Kazakh nomads.

“In the center of the medal is the logo of the games: it is a solar man, symbolizing the movement forward, the desire to win, to succeed. The contour of the medal is made in our national symbol, shanyrak (the crown of the Kazakh yurt), which frames the medal,” said Nurov.

The medal ribbon is designed in the carnelian color of the games and features details about the location and time.

Serik Zharasbayev, Kazakh Vice-Minister of Tourism and Sports, shared the latest information on participants and game preparations.

“The games will be held in 21 sports. Half of them are our national sports and the rest are national sports of Turkic-speaking countries,” said Zharasbayev.

It is expected that around 2,500 participants will arrive as part of the delegations from 89 countries. The total prize pool at the fifth World Nomad Games will be 253 million tenge (US$522,000).

“The ‘one line’ concept is applied to sports infrastructure in Astana. Seven main sports facilities located along Kabanbai and Turan streets will be used. One of them is Astana Arena. On Sept. 8, the grand opening ceremony will be held there,” said Zharasbayev.

An international scientific and practical conference will be held as part of the fifth World Nomad Games, focusing on three key areas: sports and science, history and culture, and traditional nomadic games’ cuisine.