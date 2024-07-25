Unforgettable Experience Awaits in July’s Last Weekend

ASTANA — This week promises to be truly vibrant and unique. There’s entertainment for everyone: from grand festivals to events for geek culture enthusiasts. Make the most of the final weekend of July and enjoy a richly unforgettable summer experience.

Astana

OYU Fest on July 27

The OYU Festival brings together Kazakhstan’s popular artists, supports local businesses and contributes significantly to the city’s cultural development. The OYU Fest will illuminate Astana on July 27 at the Astana Golf Club. Prepare for an unforgettable experience with performances by Sadraddin, ARO, Dequine, V$XV PRINCE and other top Kazakh pop artists. Invite all your friends and be part of this extraordinary event.

Venue: Golf Club Astana; 1, Kayretdin Bolganbayev Street. Tickets are available here.

COMIC CON on July 25-28

Comic Con Astana 2024, the largest geek culture festival in the CIS, will take place from July 25 to 28. This vibrant event features headliners Percy Hynes White and Mads Mikkelsen, along with other popular special guests. Enjoy a world-class cosplay competition, top bloggers, interactive entertainment stands, lectures, master classes and meet-and-greets with famous actors, bloggers and cosplayers.

Visitors can explore a geek fair, gaming area, and a spectacular concert show. The Alley of Authors will showcase over 100 talented artists, writers and creators, including Alibek Kozhageldiev and the dubbing studio team behind Kazakh versions of popular films and series. Don’t miss this unforgettable event.

Venue: EXPO International Exhibition Center; 53/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

The Music of Hans Zimmer concert on July 27

Dive into the cinematic universe with Tynda.music’s spellbinding tribute to the legendary film composer, Hans Zimmer. Experience the symphony orchestra and choir as they breathe life into Zimmer’s unforgettable compositions, merging electronic and orchestral elements in a mesmerizing performance.

From the sweeping soundscapes of “Interstellar” to the majestic melodies of “The Lion King” and the swashbuckling adventures of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” immerse yourself in the magic of Zimmer’s iconic works.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Tour to Korgalzhyn, In Search of Flamingos, on July 27

Explore the fascinating world of flamingos, the elegant birds found around the globe. Enjoy stunning landscapes and see these amazing creatures in their natural habitat.

Venue: The area of the capital circus; 5B, Kabanbai Batyr. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Circus festival on July 27-28

The II International Circus Art Festival is coming to Almaty, showcasing a thrilling lineup of performances by top circus artists from 18 countries, including Portugal, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, and more. Running until Aug. 25, the festival promises an unforgettable experience with stunning feats, daring acts and incredible tricks. Prepare for a summer filled with impressions.

Venue: Almaty Circus; 50, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Central Asia Drift Show on July 25-27

Experience the first-ever international drift show in Central Asia. Featuring participants from seven countries and over 40 racers, this thrilling event will be judged by an international panel.

Under the watchful eyes of the judges and a crowd of thousands, top drivers will compete for the title of the strongest pilot in Central Asia. The event will also showcase an extreme stunt performance by renowned stuntman and director Alexander Terekhov, along with a stunning magic act by Ildar Yagofarov, the creator of the Magic Group Prestige show, at the main auto arena of the country.

Venue: Asp Club, 167, Konaev Street, south-west coast of Kapchagay reservoir. Tickets are available here.

Kvartirnik by ‘98mag on July 27

98mag, an Almaty-based media, invites you to a charity evening featuring performances by local musicians ARShAT, Orynkhan, dude on the guitar, RYSO, and Manara. The event, held in an intimate acoustic apartment building setting, will raise funds for the treatment of a close relative of the editor-in-chief. The ticket price includes a welcome drink from Arba Wine.

Venue: Make Love Pizza; 138, Bogenbai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.