Seven Kazakh Startups to Study in Silicon Valley

ASTANA—The top ten Central Asian startups have been selected for the Alchemist Accelerator program, which will commence on Aug. 12 and grant them a unique opportunity to study in Silicon Valley.

This five-month intensive program in Silicon Valley aims to support promising startups entering the American market. Participants will receive support in signing early contracts with clients, attracting investments, conducting customer research, and developing their businesses with the guidance of experienced speakers and mentors. The program also provides housing in the United States and access to the community at the Silkroad Innovation Hub and Alchemist Accelerator.

The program is designed for business-to-business (B2B) startups from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Eligible startups must be legally registered in Kazakhstan or the Astana Investment Financial Center (AIFC), have a customer base, and be fluent in English.

Ten projects were selected for the Alchemist Accelerator direction, while the final participants of the Silicon Valley Residency Program are still being finalized.

AlchemistX, the corporate innovation and government services division of Alchemist Accelerator, has supported successful founders and entrepreneurs worldwide for over a decade. The program aims to develop B2B startups by providing unique opportunities to grow and enter the global market.

According to Astana Hub’s press service, it launched the AlchemistX & Silicon Valley Residency Program with Silkroad Innovation Hub and the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the World Bank and the FPIP project.

Startups from Kazakhstan

The seven innovative startups from Kazakhstan that are leading advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology offer various application scopes.

Ceybernet.ai specializes in AI and large language models (LLM), creating B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) contact centers with bots nearly indistinguishable from humans.

Parkour is revolutionizing parking management worldwide with AI-powered solutions for automatic license plate recognition, mobile payments, and real-time analytics, significantly reducing capital and operating costs.

Axellero.io offers a rapid application development platform using AI, enabling teams to design, develop, test and deploy web and mobile applications in hours with low-code visual tools.

Relog.ai provides a B2B SaaS platform to optimize delivery operations.

Flowsell.me enhances customer retention and repeat purchases by automating notifications and managing reviews.

JobEscape is an educational platform that trains individuals in various specialties and AI applications in those fields.

Biometric.vision develops facial recognition and AI solutions for businesses, ensuring compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) principles to facilitate remote onboarding.