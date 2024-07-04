SCO Welcomes Belarus As Its 10th Member State

ASTANA – The 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) began with a signing ceremony to admit Belarus as a full member state of the organization.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on this occasion.

“The SCO has become an important mechanism in the international relations system and significantly contributes to sustainable growth,” he said.

President Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic highlighted the SCO’s increasing partnership potential, emphasizing the importance of its commitment to active political and diplomatic resolution of conflict situations. He also shared the country’s plans to host an SCO youth digital forum.

President of China, Xi Jinping, and acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, noted Kazakhstan’s positive role in the SCO’s chairmanship.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin prioritized maintaining the security of the SCO member countries. He expressed support for resuming activities of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group, believing it will contribute to further normalization of the situation in Afghanistan.