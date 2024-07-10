President Tokayev Presents State Flag to Kazakhstan National Team for 2024 Summer Olympics

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Kazakhstan’s national flag to Aslanbek Shymbergenov, the captain of the national team, in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to Aug. 11.

According to the Akorda press service, the main part of the team attended the meeting via video link from the Akbulak Olympic Center in the Almaty Region, where athletes are conducting their final training camps.

Tokayev highlighted the global significance of the Olympic games, emphasizing the athletes’ crucial role in representing Kazakhstan and wishing them success.

“We have high hopes for you and all the people will root for you. The domestic sports school has always enjoyed high prestige. Our athletes certainly returned to their homeland with awards. I am sure that you will continue this glorious path with honor, and your achievements will become a victory for all of Kazakhstan,” he said.

The President also mentioned the ongoing efforts to support athletes, noting the construction of sports facilities in both urban and rural areas. In the past year, around 70 sports centers were opened, with approximately 200 more expected this year. Changes have been made in the National Olympic Committee’s structure, including the creation of the Headquarters for Olympic preparations and the involvement of experienced specialists such the renowned athlete Gennady Golovkin.

Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to peace and cooperation, referencing the recent successful Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, which aimed to strengthen dialogue, friendship, and trust among countries. He connected these priorities to the sports world, stating, “Any sports competition is, first of all, a manifestation of solidarity, high aspirations, and unity of people.”